Hypocrites: Ciku Muiruri Tells Off Politicians Mourning Catherine Kasavuli

Media personality Ciku Muiruri has hit at politicians as tributes to late TV queen Catherine Kasavuli continued to pour in. Muiruri in a tweet termed it as hypocritical for politicians to pay tributes to Kasavuli yet they had ignored her fundraising efforts for months.

The family is so far seeking the help of well-wishers to offset an outstanding bill of Sh4 million accrued at the Kenyatta National Hospital during her stay and treatment at the facility.

“All these politicians and their wives falling over themselves to pay tributes to Catherine Kasavuli have been ignoring her fundraising efforts for months,” Muiruri said.

She added: “They knew she was sick. Spare us the hypocrisy and help her family offset the Sh4 million bill, if you loved her so much.”

Kasavuli passed away on December 29, 2022 night aged 60 at the KNH after battling with cancer. She had been admitted at the facility since October 26.

In November, colleagues and friends in the media industry mobilised people to donate blood for urgent transfusion after she was admitted at KNH.

Kasavuli’s employer KBC appealed for blood donation as she is admitted to Kenyatta hospital’s Private wing.

Some of the leaders who have so far paid their tributes include Defence CS Aden Duale who described Kasavuli as a trailblazer TV journalist who graced screens with pride in her days.

Mombasa governor Abdulswamad Nassir said he had received the news of the death of Kasavuli with “great sorrow”.

“It is with great sorrow that I receive the news about the death of Catherine Kasavuli, a veteran news anchor at KBC that graced our screens with news in the early years of broadcasting in Kenya and came back with the legends edition in the same station,” he twitted.

Others include Naisula Lessuda, Amason Kingi, Millicent Omanga, President William Ruto, and First Lady Rachel Ruto, former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

However a section of Kenyans feel it is time politicians made the healthcare services in the country accessible and affordable for all to avoid fundraisings.

“Politicians cannot contribute in every fundraiser of this kind but they can execute sound laws for a truly universal healthcare,” a twitter user by the name of Adipo Sidang’ said.

Quality of healthcare in the country has always been accompanied by a huge cost, with the poor left stuck in hospitals due to their inability to clear their bills that require out of pocket payment.

Kenyans at the base of the pyramid experience financial hardships due to out-of-pocket payments to meet their health needs. As a result, most Kenyans are pushed below the poverty line annually.

Increasing availability and access to health insurance is the most efficient in reducing financial risks associated with out-of-pocket health expenditure.

About Ciku Muiruri

Ciku Muiruri is famously known for her long time show Busted on Classic FM, while Ciru made a debut on radio but was advised on using her English name to avoid confusion. She adhered, but decided to used the name when she got another job at NTV.

Catherine Kasavuli Family Appeals for Help to Offset Medical Bill

The family of the veteran news anchor Catherine Kasavuli who passed away on Friday, December 30, has appealed for help to offset the medical bill she left behind.

The family of the TV queen who succumbed to cervical cancer at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) is appealing to Kenyans of goodwill to help them raise funds to settle the bill, which they say, has hit Ksh4 million.

Following her demise, a paybill number was set up through which well-wishers can send in their contributions.

The contributions will be received through:

Paybill – 8089700

Account number – Catherine Kasavuli

President William Ruto led Kenyans in mourning the legendary news anchor who graced the TV screens for years in a career that took off in 1985.

It is with great sorrow that I join Kenyans in mourning the passing of Catherine Kasavuli who died Thursday night at 60, after a long brave fight with cancer,” President Ruto tweeted.

Many Kenyans watched her with great admiration and many children grew to emulate her. Today, Kasavuli’s legacy endures, most notably in a distinctively crisp, fluent, and articulate elocution we are all accustomed to in broadcast anchoring,” the president added.

First lady Rachel Ruto also eulogized Kasavuli.

“Her contributions to the field of media and journalism have been invaluable, and she will always be remembered as a trailblazer and role model for generations to come

William and I are deeply saddened by her demise. We extend our deepest condolences to her family at this very difficult time. Psalm 34:18. The LORD is close to the brokenhearted; he rescues those whose spirits are crushed,” the first lady tweeted.

The Kenya Editors Guild also paid tribute to the fallen legend noting that “her commitment to professional and excellent delivery of news will continue to challenge and inspire both the current and next generation of journalists”.

Kasavuli, who was Kenya’s first female news anchor, is survived by a son, Martin Kasavuli. She was aged 60.

Hypocrites: Ciku Muiruri Tells Off Politicians Mourning Catherine Kasavuli