Sad As Missing KU Student Found Dead at Boyfriend’s House

A student from Kenyatta University Victoria Muthoni Theuri who went missing on Christmas Day was found dead. Victoria was found dead at her boyfriend’s home in Kahawa Wendani, Kiambu County on Saturday, December 31.

The deceased was last seen by her family on December 25, when she bade them farewell indicating she was visiting her sister who stays at Kahawa Sukari in Kiambu County.

When Muthoni failed to return home on that day, her parents called the sister who confirmed she had not seen her.

The family launched frantic seven-day search for its kin, which ended in tragic news.

Neighbours of the boyfriend complained of a foul smell from the house.

It was established that the boyfriend to Muthoni had earlier travelled upcountry and so neighbours wondered what was decomposing inside his house.

The caretaker of the property made a report to Kahawa Sukari Police Station.

Detectives from the station accompanied the caretaker to the house where they broke the door and found Muthoni’s lifeless body in the sitting room.

“There were no visible injuries on the body but she must have been dead for at least three days,” a police officer was quoted by Nation.

The boyfriend was traced to his rural home and is currently held at Ruiru sub-county Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters where he is aiding with investigations.

On Saturday, November 19, Masinde Muliro University Students took to the streets to protest against the murder of a fellow student by unknown attackers.

The student’s body was dumped on the road in the Mahiakalo residential estate, an outskirt of Kakamega town with preliminary reports indicating that he was hit on the head with a blunt object.

