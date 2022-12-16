Jobs: Good News for Kenyan Nurses as Ruto Signs Deal With US

Jobs: Good News for Kenyan Nurses as Ruto Signs Deal With US

Kenyan nurses will soon be in a vantage position to secure job opportunities in the United States. This follows an agreement between Kenya and the U.S. to establish a US-accredited national examination centre in Kenya to test and accredit nurses for employment in the US.

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha announced the plans on Friday, December 16, after a meeting between the Kenyan delegation in the US led by President William Ruto and US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

“We also discussed and negotiated for the establishment, in Kenya, of a US-accredited national examination center to test and accredit nurses for employment in the US,” Nakhumicha stated.

If actualized, the centre will ease the process of vetting Kenyan nurses looking to secure licenses to work in the United States.

In addition, the Health CS stated that the Kenyan delegation solicited support for Kenya’s healthcare systems in general and an extension of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI) support for Kenya’s activities of developing vaccines.

The outcome of the meeting was part of the goodies bagged in President Ruto’s trip to the US for the three-day US-Africa summit.

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed announced on Thursday, December 15, that the President had reached an agreement that would see Kenya host a global tech-oriented summit in 2023 after a roundtable meeting at Arizona State University.

In addition, Ruto called upon tech firms in the US to invest in the Konza Technopolis to pursue emerging investment prospects.

On his part, Blinken underscored the importance of its strategic partnership with Kenya in matters of development while expressing the U.S.’s resolve to enhance ties with Kenya for shared prosperity.

“Always a pleasure to meet Kenyan President Ruto to discuss enhancing our robust strategic partnership.

Kenya remains a strong partner for the United States, and we look forward to continuing our work on shared goals in Africa and globally,” Blinken asserted.

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Jobs: Good News for Kenyan Nurses as Ruto Signs Deal With US