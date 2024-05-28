Death Announcement: Francis Njuki Mwangi of Lawrenceville, Georgia

It is with heavy hearts and humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the promotion to glory of our beloved son/brother/friend, *Francis Njuki Mwangi* which occurred suddenly this last weekend in Atlanta, Georgia.

He was beloved son of *Joseph Mwangi Wachira and Susan Wanjira Mwangi*. Adored brother to *Edward Wachira Mwangi*, all of Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Please let us uplift the family in prayer and also offer them any support we can as they come to terms with the sudden loss of their beloved son and brother.

- Advertisement -

For any moral support you may want to offer the family, please reach out to:

*Susan Mwangi – 470-328-4739*

*Joseph Wachira – 404-271-3733*

*Edward Mwangi – 404-259-5715*

Further details on where to channel any financial support will be communicated in due course.

‘Eternal rest grant unto our beloved *Francis*, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May his gentle soul rest in eternal peace, Amen! ~ O death where is your sting, O grave where is your victory…~1 Cor.15: 55-58. Shalom.

- Advertisement -

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally.

We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world. Alleviate stress with AWA At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind. With proper planning, you can alleviate the burden of the expense associated with your untimely departure at a time when your family and loved ones are grieving.

Death Announcement: Francis Njuki Mwangi of Lawrenceville, Georgia