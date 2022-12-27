Nick Ruto to Ngina Kenyatta: Kenyan Celebs Who Tied the Knot in 2022

The year is on the homestretch and for a section of Kenyan celebrities, it was the year they exchanged vows with their lovers to kick off a new phase of life.

It’s interesting to note that a son of the current president and a daughter of the immediate former president were among them.

Nairobileo.co.ke looks at the top 5 of such weddings that made headlines during the year.

Nick Ruto

President William Ruto’s eldest son, Nick Ruto, tied the knot with his partner early in the year on January 15, an exquisite traditional ceremony at Karen, Nairobi.

At the time, Ruto was serving as the country’s deputy president and he was among the guests that graced his son’s wedding.

Invited friends and family gathered at Windy Ridge in Karen as Nick legitimised his relationship with his long-term fiancé, Evelyn Chemutai, in a colorful ceremony.

Ngina Kenyatta

Former president Uhuru Kenyatta’s daughter Ngina Kenyatta quietly tied the knot with her fiancée in a private ceremony at State House in June.

The wedding could have gone unnoticed if it weren’t for Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi.

“Ngina Kenyatta, Congratulations on your Traditional Wedding. May God fill your journey with blessings, love and importantly grant you a great family,” Itumbi tweeted on June 18.

Ngina got married to Alex Mwai, the son of Sam Mwai, a renowned sports marketing guru, and manager of the Karen Country Club.

Guardian Angel and Esther Musila

Gospel Singer Peter Omwaka, popularly known as Guardian Angel, and her longtime lover Esther Musila early in the year wedded in an exquisite ceremony at Thome Estate’s Eden Bliss Gardens.

Guardian Angel confirmed the private ceremony through his Instagram page as he posted photos of the wedding.

“And on your birthday, God did it again. Mr and Mrs Omwaka,” Guardian Angel captioned an image of the two in their wedding attires.

Juliani and Lilian Ng’ang’a

Rapper Julius Owino alias Juliani and his lover Lilian Ng’ang’a tied the knot in a glamorous wedding ceremony held on February 1.

The couple held the private ceremony at an undisclosed location after months of dating.

Photos of the wedding later surfaced and the two seemed to be in a jovial mood with their bridal team.

Before dating Juliani, Ng’ang’a dated Foreign Affairs CS Dr. Alfred Mutua who was then the Machakos governor before the two split.

Akisa Wandera

Renowned journalist Akisa Wandera on Saturday, March 12, walked down the aisle as he tied the knot with his longtime boyfriend.

The BBC journalist and her fiancé only identified as Charles held a colorful traditional wedding ceremony at her home in Busia County.

Videos from the wedding showed the former KTN journalist dancing joyfully with her fiancé.

