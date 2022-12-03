Promotion to Glory of  Mary Gathoni Ngotho, Mother to John Ngotho of Maryland 

It is with overwhelming grief and acceptance of God’s will that we inform you of the promotion to Glory of our mom, Mary Gathoni Ngotho (Nyina wa Nganga). She was the wife to ex Senior Chief Zablon Ngotho of Nakuru Town and mother to Andrew Njenga Ngotho, Hanah Wangari Ngotho, Nancy Wanjiru Ngotho (Dallas, Texas), John Ngugi Ngotho (Maryland), Dr. Betty Njeri Ngotho, David Mungai Ngotho, Sam Njuguna Ngotho, and James Nganga Ngotho (Nakuru Kenya).

She leaves behind a dotting husband, eight children, many grandchildren and great grandchildren, other family members, and friends. Mom departed to glory on Sunday, November 27th, while receiving treatment at Specialist Hospital in Nakuru following a brief illness. We sincerely ask for your prayers and financial help in this season as Andrew and other family members will be going to Kenya for the burial and there is a medical bill.

Please let’s stand with this family financially and continue to uphold the Ngotho’s family in prayer during this tough time. Send your financial contribution to:

-Andrew Ngotho 469-371-9525 || (CashApp and Zelle)

-Betty Mbira +254722523008 (mpesa )

For additional information, please contact:

– Jimmy Mwangi +1 (214) 763-1286

-Mainah Kaigi +1 (469) 831-9190

-Eric Kiarie +1 (214) 226-3644

May God rest her soul in eternal peace.

2 Timothy 4:7: I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. AMEN

