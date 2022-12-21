Revealed: Top 2022 KCPE Candidates-How To Check Results

Lewis Otieno Omondi and Fwaro Makokha Robinson were the leading candidates in the 2022 Kenya Certificate for Primary Education (KCPE) after each garnered 431 marks out of the 500 marks.

The two emerged top in the 2022 national examinations after scoring Grade A in all the five subjects examined by the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC).

Lewis attended St. Peters Mumias Boys Primary School in Kakamega County, as confirmed by his teachers.

Fwaro, on the other hand, was a student at the Christ the King Primary School in Bungoma.

Speaking to the press, Fwaro acknowledge the great effort made by his fellow students, noting that they should embrace their results with joy and pride.

“The secret is to work hard, honour teachers, parents and most importantly respect God. This is just the beginning of great things, and no student should be dejected,” Fwaro advised.

While releasing the results, Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu noted that total of 1,233,852 candidates sat the 2022 KCPE. 620,965 were boys representing 50.32 per cent while 612,887 candidates were girls, representing 49.7 per cent.

According to Machogu, the 2022 KCPE overall performance improved from 2021, with some 9,443 learners scoring at least 400 marks and above.

The CS advised candidates to send their index numbers and initials with the word KCPE to SMS short code 20076 in order to get the results.

The short code text service is available on all mobile networks, and it charges between Ksh15 and Ksh25 per request.

The Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) also announced that the results of Grade Six national exams will be released on January 16, 2023.

At the same time, interested persons can call 0111 699 784 for more inquiries.

By MARK OBAR

Soource-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

