The Uasin Gishu woman Alice Jepkorir who married a 99-year-old bachelor Mzee Johanna Butuuk over the weekend has heaped praises on her new husband saying he is all she ever wished for.

Alice and Mzee Butuuk tied the nuptial knot last weekend and it was the first time for the nonagenarian to have a spouse as he has spent his vast lifetime without a wife.

Speaking to KTN News, the newly-wedded Alice who is over 59 years younger than her new husband said she loves him and would prefer him to younger men as he is calm and unproblematic, unlike his younger counterparts.

“I love him so much because he is an unproblematic man, unlike those young men who get drunk and beat up their wives. Even the previous man who impregnated me never helped me at all. This man helps me pay school fees and take care of my children,” she said.

She said she had given up on love after her previous lover abandoned her but Mzee Butuuk gave her the much need lifeline.

On his part, the man said he and his new wife relate cordially and peacefully.

Just few weeks ago, another senior citizen 97-year-old Kenyan man from Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County married a 30-year-old Kenyan woman who at best is about the age of his grandchildren. The interesting thing is that What the matrimonial union was lauded by the old man’s daughter who proudly posted photos on Social Media.

Sally Cheps, made the revelation on the supprising marriage on her Facebook page while at the same time thanking the bride, whom she only referred to as Alice.

According to nairobinews.nation, she was quoted saying “Wonders my father, who is 97 years old, weds Alice 30 years at Soy, Eldoret. Thanks, Alice, for caring for my father,”

Source- https://www.tuko.co.ke

Amazing Story of 99-year-old Kenyan Man Married to 56 Year-Old-Woman

