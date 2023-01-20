Boys Outshine Girls in 2022 KCSE Results-1146 Score As

By Diaspora Messenger 0
Boys Outshine Girls in 2022 KCSE Results-1146 Score As
Boys Outshine Girls in 2022 KCSE Results-1146 Score As

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has officially released the 2022 KCSE results. The results were announced at the Kenya National Examinations Council Offices off Dennis Prit Road.

According to the CS, 1146 candidates scored grade A in the 2022 KCSE results. Of these, females were 271 candidates while males were 875 candidates.

In the  A minus category, females were 1962 candidates while males 4445.

6104 female candidates scored B plus while 9,578 male candidates scored the same grade.

In the B plain category, 13,520 female candidates scored a B plain while 17,783  who scored the same grade were males.

Related Posts
NEWS

KCSE 2021 Results: List Of Top 10 Students Countrywide

FEATURED STORIES

How to Flourish and get Tangible results

NEWS

2012 Top KCSE Candidate Job Nalianya Successful Career in US

NEWS

Kakamega twins headed for another separation After KCSE…

Of candidates who score B minus, 21,474 of them were females while 27,245 were males.

In the C plus category, 33,138 were females while 36,950 were males.

Female (49,191)candidates, however, outshined their male (45,963)counterparts in the C plain category.

Females were also many in the C minus category where 62,599 candidates were of the gender while males were 56,469.

In the D plus category females were 70,238 while males were 64,782.

In the D plain category, 79,935 were females while 75,545 were males.

84,075 female candidates scored D minus while 83,683 male counterparts scored the same grade.

In the E category, 12,760 were females while 18,062 were males.

Present during the announcement of the results ceremony are TSC CEO Nancy Barasa,  basic education PS Belio Kipsang, Beatrice Inyangala of Higher Education and TVET PS.

National Assembly TVET Chair Julius Melly also attended the ceremony.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

 

Boys Outshine Girls in 2022 KCSE Results-1146 Score As

- Advertisement -

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: