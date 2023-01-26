Brilliant Boy Lands a Scholarship from The Kenya Airlift Program

The founder of the KENYA Airlift Program, Bob Mwiti, has touched yet another life of a young brilliant boy after Alistair Murimi who just scored A- through a scholarship by the award-winning program in the recently announced KCSE 2022 results. Jeff Murimi who comes from a very humble background has been at the verge of giving up in good education due to lack of fees and money for basic necessities to keep him comfortable at school.

Jeff blissfully reported back to school worry free of ever again being sent home for school fees. Announcing the move on his social medias, Bob congratulated the brilliant boy expressing great hope in his potential to do exemplarily well in his studies.

“Congratulations to Jeff Muchiri of Kiamutugu Village, Gichugu Constituency, Kirinyaga County for scooping a merit-based scholarship award from The KENYA Airlift Program to study at Nkubu High School. The scholarship will fully cover his tuition fees until he completes his KCSE as long as he maintains good grades in school. The award is part of my personal initiative to sponsor bright students at my Alma Mater.”

He wrote.

Ken Muriira who is the program’s Meru office manager together with fellow staff members presented Jeff with a cheque on behalf of Bob in presence of the school deputy principal.

The video above provides more insights on the same.

To learn more about this program please visit www.kenyaairliftprogram.com

