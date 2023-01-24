2022 KCSE Candidate Alistair Murimi who Scored A Gets a Job

Nyaga Alistair Murimi was offered a job three days after Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu released the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results on Friday, January 20.

Murimi, who was among the top performers at Nkubu High School, Embu County, was offered a job by the Kenya Airlift Programme, an initiative that takes postgraduate students to the United States.

Murimi got an A- in Agriculture, B+ (English), A- (Kiswahili), A (Mathematics), A- (Biology), A – (Physics), A- (Chemistry), and B in CRE and Business Studies. His mean score was A-.

Bob Mwiti, the managing Director of Appstec America LLC, an IT Company, offered Murimi a job opportunity at the Kenya Airlift Programme.

“I have also decided to give him a job to work for The Kenya Airlift Program as he studies his undergraduate in Kenya, after which we will support his Master’s in US,” he stated.

While announcing the job offer, Mwiti revealed that he funded Murimi’s high school education.

“About four years ago, I made a decision to fully sponsor a very needy kid from Mbeere, Embu county, who had been admitted to Nkubu High School,” he disclosed.

Mwiti and Dennis Kiogora, the Member of the County Assembly (MCA) for Abogeta West in Meru County, founded the programme in 2018.

This followed an invitation by the late Kiambaa MP, Paul Koinange, to attend the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, DC.

During the forum, students in the US shared their struggles which compelled the duo to launch the programme to help students move to the US for postgraduate education.

The programme also helped students acquire Visas and other travel documents with ease.

Kiogora and Mwiti partnered with an institution offering loans to students, just like the Higher Educations Loans Board (HELB), and then recoup the money from their salaries.

“There are certain requirements for this program. You need to take a Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) which costs Ksh25,000. The lenders providing the funds, expect you to be bright, therefore, you have to pass this exam,” they stated in a past interview.

By GEOFFREY LUTTA

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

