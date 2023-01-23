Fear of dying a bachelor made 97-year-old Johana Butuuk marry young wife

The man owns a cow and just an acre of land patched in a hilly rocky environment, making farming unsustainable.

“I am seeking well-wishers’ support to fend for my family. I need a better and more spacious shelter, away from the rusty structure,” he says.

“Getting food is also challenging and since I am old I cannot fend for them. I am appealing to our governor Jonathan Bii and other well-wishers to come to my aid,” he implored.

His wife defends her marriage stating it was not informed by material gain. She says she only wanted a husband and a name for her family besides being comfortable with him.

“My children are okay with this although they do not call him dad, but ‘Agui’ (grandfather) since we came here when they were all grown up. They know he is now their stepfather, and they are happy about it. None has ever shown any form of disrespect, but they love him because he is happy with them,” she said.

“I work to sustain the family, pay school fees and provide food for them. I don’t ask anything from my husband because I treat him as my firstborn,” she said.

Ms Jemeli confirmed they have dated since 2003 and she hopes for a blissful future together even as he enjoys his sunset days.

The couple’s neighbors praised Ms Jemeli for taking it upon herself to live with the man they described as an ‘outcast’ because of his filth and alcoholism.

“We were concerned because he was getting old without a family. At least he will now have children, which are culturally encouraged,” a neighbor Ms Elizabeth Kosgey said.

“He failed to marry when he was young because alcohol wasted his heydays. It is never late to marry,” she said.

Another neighbor Mr Thomas Wamalwa said the old man’s life has changed since Ms Jemeli came into his life.