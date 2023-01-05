Kalonzo Musyoka: Fool in Me Supported Raila Odinga For Third Time

Speaking on Wednesday during an interview on NTV, the former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka said that he was wiser now and was not the fool that supported ODM leader Raila Odinga. “The fool in me ended up supporting Raila Odinga for the third time,” Kalonzo Musyoka.

Kalonzo noted that he had been dragged through the mad and given some very bad names but that was all behind him now.

The Wiper Party leader asked Kenyans to pray for him so that he would not be accused ‘forever of things that he’d never done.’

“The fool in me ended up supporting Raila Odinga for the third time but that fool is wiser now than he was then. I am no fool, it took some painful introspection and I brought it out. I had to sit down with Raila and showed him what we had agreed in writing, and from that time I supported him. It was the right thing to do,” Kalonzo stated.

He added,” I am no fool, I’ve been dragged through the mad so many times and given some bad names but I’m still there and I love this country. I only wish Kenyans peace but also justice. Please Kenyans pray for me so that I’ll not be accused forever of things that I’ve never done and now the chickens have come home to roost. All those naysayers, indecisive, watermelon, those are behind us, they’re gone in 2022, and you’re looking at a different Kalonzo.”

In the run-up to the 2022 August polls, Kalonzo supported Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua who ran on the Azimio la Umoja ticket.

Odinga was trounced by William Ruto who is now the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya.

Kalonzo explained how it cost him time and energy to make Raila understand and stand by their previously agreed terms.

“I had to sit down with him and bring it out in black and white what we had agreed in writing and from that time I announced that I was ready to support him and it was therefore the right thing to do. I had to bring it out of the chest,” he stated.

The former Vice President made it clear that he was a different person and had buried the old self in the previous year.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Kalonzo Musyoka: Fool in Me Supported Raila Odinga For Third Time