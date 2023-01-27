List Of Top 17 Kenyan Schools With As In 2022 KCSE

The Education Cabinet Secretary (CS) Ezekiel Machogu has revealed that Mang’u and Alliance High Schools led with the most A-plain grades in the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exams.

The two schools had 82 and 72 A-plain grades respectively.

Here is a list of the top schools with As in 2022 KCSE:

Mangu High School -82

Alliance High School-72

Maranda High School -68

Kapsabet High School -52

Kaanga High School-49

Maseno School- 48

Kenya High School-41

St Anthony’s Boys High School Kitale-41

Alliance Girls High School-39

Nairobi School-39

Moi High School Kabarak -33

Cardinal Otunga-Mosocho-28

Nyambaria High School-28

Meru High School -22

Kisii High School -22

Pangani Girls -20

Moi Girls High School Eldoret-20

By Esther Nyandoro

[email protected]

Source-https://nation.africa/kenya

KCSE 2022: Here Are the Top Performing High Schools

Traditional big names in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examination (KCSE) registered mixed results in the 2022 results announced on Friday, January 20.

Despite the decision by the Ministry of Education to shun the ranking system and that of naming the individual top performers, a review of the results showed that some national schools faced stiff competition from county schools.

Here are four schools that performed exceptionally well in the 2022 KCSE examinations;

Nyambaria High School- Nyamira

Nyambaria High School in Nyamira County staged an impressive show after registering a mean score of 10.9 in the 2022 KCSE exam.

The school registered 100 per cent transition to universities after all candidates attained the minimum grade of C+ required for enrollment.

28 candidates from the centre scored the coveted A grade while 383 of them scored an A-. As per the score sheet, the lowest candidate scored a B plan.

Cardinal Otunga Mosocho

Still in South Nyanza, Cardinal Otunga High School in Kisii County registered an impressive mean score of 10.76 in what was described as a stellar performance.

28 candidates who wrote their national examinations at the centre scored a mean grade of A plain, while 201 scored an A minus.

The lowest candidate scored a mean grade of B- (minus) assuring the entire cohort of a direct entry to the university.

Mang’u High School

Kiambu County’s Mang’u High also registered outstanding performance to maintain its status as a big name in secondary school education.

The school had a mean score of 10.36, which was a slight improvement from its previous year’s performance where it registered 10.28.

Further, 81 candidates scored an A plain while 192 attained an A-minus grade.

St. Anthony’s Kitale

Kitale’s St. Anthony High School also appeared among the country’s top performers after registering a mean score of 10.33.

The school had 41 of its candidates score a mean grade of A plain, while 148 scored an A minus to stamp its authority as a big name in secondary school education.

Other notable schools include;

Asumbi Girls High School (Homa Bay County)- 10.37

Mudasia Academy- 10.3

Sironga Girls High School (Nyamira) – 10.2

Alliance High School (kiambu)- 10.2

St. Pauls Igonga (Kisii)- 10.2

Moi High School Kabarak (Nakuru)- 10.1

By ROBINSON NDUNGU

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

