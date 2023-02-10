Jubilee Party to Quit Azimio Coalition, Suspends Murathe and Kioni

Jubilee Party Chairman, Nelson Dzuya has suspended vice chair David Murathe and secretary general Jeremiah Kioni. According to Dzuya, Kioni was suspended due to negligence and misconduct.

Speaking at the Jubilee Party Parliamentary Group meeting in Nakuru, Dzuya announced that the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member of Parliament (MP) Kanini Kega would take over as the acting Secretary General.

Other members suspended from the party include Kagwe Gichohi, the National Treasurer, and David Murathe, the National vice Chairperson.

“The cases of the suspended party officials have been sent to the internal dispute resolution mechanism of the party for further review,” a statement from Jubilee Party read in part.

The suspension came days after a fraction of jubilee party MPs held a meeting with President William Ruto at State House.

The MPs pledged their elegance to the government adding that they would work with Ruto to ensure the development of the nation.

Jubilee further announced the replacement of the suspended members appointing Kanini Kega as secretary General, Rachel Nyamai as the National treasurer, and Adan Keynan as the National Vice Chairperson.

Moreover, the Jubilee National Executive Council (NEC) announced that they had commenced a process to exit the Azimio coalition.

“The National Executive Committe engages with the ruling coalition on the possibility of creating a working cooperation arrangement with it.

The committee demands that Jubilee Party be recognised as a Parliamentary Party with all the rights and benefits accruing thereto taking into account that Jubilee Party is the third largest party in Parliament,” a statement from Jubilee Party read in part.

Jubilee party further appointed additional members to its National executive Comittee(NEC) noting that the move was to ensure compliance with the two thirds gender rule.

“The CEC co-opts Irene Njoki Murembo,Sabina Chege, Margaret kamar and Jerusha Momanyi,” the party added.

Additionally, the MPs expressed their distancing from Azimio’s anti-government protests.

By JOY KWAMA

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Jubilee Party to Quit Azimio Coalition, Suspends Murathe and Kioni

Like this: Like Loading...