Kenyan Diaspora Man Patrick Obutu Dies in A Tragic Accident

It is with much regret that we announce the passing of our son, friend and brother Patrick Obutu on Sunday February 19TH, 2022 in a tragic accident.

Please keep the Obutu Family in prayer as they mourn and grieve the untimely loss of Patrick.

As the family arranges for a befitting send off, the community is invited to commiserate with them in the evening at 9916 Dolby Ave, Glenn Dale, MD 20769.

Your financial, spiritual, and moral support to lift their burden in this exceedingly difficult moment will be appreciated.

For more information, please contact the Funeral Committee members listed below.

Please use the following means to provide your financial assistance, which is appreciated.

Cashapp: $kephamakori or 240-498-3784

Zelle: Kepha Makori 240-498-3784

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/f89bf778

Fundraiser by Adebayo Okujobi : Help with funeral arrangements & housing (gofundme.com)

Committee Members

Joseph Mecha: 301-905-7677

Louis Nkalubo Mutumba: 202-207-488

Kepha Makori: 240-498-3784 – Treasurer

Evans Ogora: 201-618-7767 –

Winnie Nwanety 240-468-9226

Jane Obutu: 301-529-6449

Moses Obutu: 301-377-2426

Chris Obutu: 667-212-9430

Sam Rouse: 919-622-1695

Steven Obutu: 240-584-1116

Bayo Obutu: 301-257-7754

Naomi Obutu -Rouse: 301-213-0887

Tony Maranga: 202-914-7479

Nsambu Mpoza 240-304-2325

Tina: 240-506-2419

Jimmy Moturi: 240-316-6069

Grace Jimmy: 240-316-6068

Dickens Odhiambo: 301-979-1311

James Maseno: 240-595-9209

The Obutu Family appreciates your prayers and Support.

