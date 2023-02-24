Kenyans Diaspora Advised To Comply With Host Nation Regulations

Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua advised Kenyan students and those working abroad to abide by the rules and laws governing their host countries.

Dr. Mutua observed that defiance of laws in host nations by a section of Kenyan students and workers could be the cause of gross violations against them.

Speaking in Eldoret, the CS advised those working in foreign countries to respect the terms of their Visa and ensure they follow the laid down regulations when they wish to change the employer they had gone to work for.

“Work for the employer as per your Visa, do not try to relocate without following the laid down procedure because you may end up getting in trouble,” cautioned Dr. Mutua.

The CS who was flanked by the French Minister for Foreign Trade, Economic attractiveness, and French Nationals abroad Olivier Becht, French Ambassador to Kenya Arnaud Suquet, TIMAC Agro International chairman Ambassador Dennis Awori and Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii while on a tour of projects funded and supported by the French Government in Uasin Gishu County.

“Those who are unable to follow the rules and regulations in the host countries should consider returning home to an environment they are comfortable living in,” Dr. Mutua advised.

He however assured that the department for diaspora affairs was committed to taking care of Kenyans working or studying abroad, adding that they intend to secure more employment opportunities for Kenyans overseas saying the more the number of Kenyans employed abroad, the high the diaspora remittance into the country.

The foreign affairs Minister said France will continue to partner with the Kenya government to implement development projects that will improve the livelihoods of the Kenyan citizen.

Uasin Gishu Governor said his government will partner with the French government to introduce value addition that will benefit farmers and increase their income.

By Kiptanui Cherono

Source-https://www.kenyanews.go.ke/

Kenyans Diaspora Advised To Comply With Host Nation Regulations

Like this: Like Loading...