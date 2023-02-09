Owning a Car in My Second Semester at GVSU Feels Great

Joy Kinya from Meru County, Buuri Constituency just purchased her new ride in her second semester at Grand Valley State University where she’s pursuing Master of Science in Cyber security. She is living her American dream courtesy of The KENYA Airlift Program that is transforming lives of brilliant Kenyan students through amazing opportunities in USA.

She acknowledges that it’s not a mean achievement since she has never had any other car to her name. She adds that unlike Kenya it is always tough to survive without a car in the USA for the public transport sector is not common owing to the fact that almost everyone in the US owns a car.

Joy has been relying on her friend’s cars which she says was good but having her own is the real thing. The program is opening amazing doors for hundreds of other students who are in different Universities across many North America states.

To learn more about this program please visit www.kenyaairliftprogram.com

A Little Bit About Me! I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA. I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA. I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself. Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself. My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs. On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life and will do for you as well. Keep your dream alive and never give up! To learn about my company’s amazing programs, please go to; www.appstecamerica.com or www.successwithbobmwiti.com Contact me at;

[email protected]

[email protected]

+1 813-573-5619 ext 402

Owning a Car in My Second Semester at GVSU Feels Great

Like this: Like Loading...