PHOTOS: Hassan Joho and Junet Mohamed Meet Raila Odinga

Suna East Member of Parliament (MP) Junet Mohamed and former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho have resurfaced after missing for months from the public limelight.

The two, who have missed a number of Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition political rallies, met ODM leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday, February 7.

“PL ⁦ @RailaOdinga ⁩ this afternoon held a meeting with his deputies ⁦ @GovWOparanya ⁩ and ⁦ @HassanAliJoho ⁩at a Nairobi Hotel where they discussed party matters and the ongoing People’s Consultative Forums by the Azimio la Umoja. ⁦ @JunetMohamed ⁩was present,” ODM party wrote on Twitter.

While Raila on Facebook posted photos and captioned: “Had a refreshing lunch with my brothers. Tuko Imara!”

After the August 9, 2022, general election, there were allegations that Junet misused money that was meant for Azimio agents.

Raila’s Campaign Secretariat Spokesperson Makau Mutua, however, dismissed the claims.

“We have seen shameful and disgusting attacks on some members of our campaign on the question of agents.

“Defamatory and obviously false allegations of the misappropriation of campaign funds are flying on social media,

“Let me state without equivocation that Hon Mohammed was a campaign lad in the field supporting the Rt Hon Raila Odinga.

“He at no time-even once-handled funds meant for agents. Nor did Mr Mohamed have anything whatsoever to do with the management of agents,” the statement read in part.

While maintaining that the August 9 elections were bungled, the coalition further stated that the claims circulated were merely false propaganda that members of the public must detest.

“We acknowledge there is disappointment about how the IEBC conducted the election and with the decision of the Supreme Court, but malicious allegations against Hon Mohamed and any of the secretariat staff should be beneath the dignity of every person,” the statement added.

