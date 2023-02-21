Username Investments Donates to Support 100% Transition Rate

Username Investment Ltd. recently donated Kshs 500,000 in support of needy but bright students sponsored under Affecto Foundation. The event was held at Affecto Foundation Head Office in Ruiru.

“For 4 years now, Username Investments has partnered with Affecto Foundation to support needy and bright students to access quality education. This year, we have committed to sponsoring the program with Kshs 500,000 in order to empower more students access secondary education, a basic need in this century. This financial support goes a long way in complimenting the government’s effort to attain a 100% transition rate from primary to secondary level”. Reuben Kimani, CEO, Username Investments said while issuing the cheque to Ndungu Nyoro, Founder, Affecto Foundation.

The funds will be used to cater for school fees and other expenses incurred by students when joining Form One.

“A total of 1,233,852 candidates sat for KCPE in 2022 and they all qualify for admission to Form One. However, with the prevailing economic conditions among other factors, we still experience candidates risking missing out on secondary education due to lack of fees. Whereas some cases are highlighted by the media, many cases do not see the light of day. As a company we are happy to partner with Affecto Foundation and reach out to these students and fulfil their dreams”, Reuben continued.

Speaking during the event, Ndungu Nyoro, Founder of Affecto Foundation thanked Username Investments for consistently believing in Affecto’s mission of rescuing students who come from less privileged backgrounds but perform well in their primary school examinations. “It is 4 years now since Username Investments started supporting us and we are happy that once again they have given us Kshs 500,000 which will go a long way in empowering the dreams of these students. With a partner like Username Investments, our students are assured of comfortably accessing education.

In conclusion, Reuben noted that towards the end of last year, Username Investments bagged the Corporate Social Responsibility/Philanthropy Award after a thorough Survey conducted by KPMG and Nation Media Group. This award was a result of the numerous charitable deeds in education, home ownership and the general welfare of Kenyan communities. From the education front, Username Investments has been focusing on Goal 4 of Sustainable Development which is education. We aim at ensuring inclusive, equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all. Username aims at empowering students in Kenya acquire education and young people own a place to call home.

