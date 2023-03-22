Death Anouncement of Ruth And Gideon Mbatha Of Chino Hills California 

It is Heartbreaking that we share the devasting news of a sudden and horrific accident that has taken the lives of two beloved members of our community at Beacon Hill Church (Husband and wife) Gideon Mbatha Mutuka and Ruth Mulisa Wambusa.

On March 19th 2023, the couple was tragically killed in a horific road accident on 71 Freeway in Chino Hills California. They leave behind 3 children.

We ask that you keep the family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

For financial support please send to:

Felix Mwania- Treasure

@Venmo @Felix-Mwania

Cash app $FelixMwania

Zelle 9492955346

Or sister Mary Horelia

@Zelle 9494328749

Also for any questions on giving you can contact Fred Makau @(619) 347-1879

Family and friends are meeting daily at their home at

32333 rock rose dr.

Lake Elsinore ca

The Lord gave and the Lord has taken away; may the name of the Lord be praised.””

‭‭Job‬ ‭1‬:‭21‬ ‭NIV

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

