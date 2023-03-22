Death Anouncement oF Ruth And Gideon Mbatha Of Chino Hills California
It is Heartbreaking that we share the devasting news of a sudden and horrific accident that has taken the lives of two beloved members of our community at Beacon Hill Church (Husband and wife) Gideon Mbatha Mutuka and Ruth Mulisa Wambusa.
On March 19th 2023, the couple was tragically killed in a horific road accident on 71 Freeway in Chino Hills California. They leave behind 3 children.
We ask that you keep the family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
For financial support please send to:
Felix Mwania- Treasure
@Venmo @Felix-Mwania
Cash app $FelixMwania
Zelle 9492955346
Or sister Mary Horelia
@Zelle 9494328749
Also for any questions on giving you can contact Fred Makau @(619) 347-1879
Family and friends are meeting daily at their home at
32333 rock rose dr.
Lake Elsinore ca
The Lord gave and the Lord has taken away; may the name of the Lord be praised.””
Job 1:21 NIV
Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”
