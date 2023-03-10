Kenyan man Justice Kigen Kilel shot and killed in Charlottesville, Virginia 

A 20-year-old Kenyan man Justice Kigen Kilel is dead after police say he was shot inside a store just a few blocks away from the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.

According to wric.com, officers responded to the Sunshine Supermarket at 827 Cherry Avenue just after 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 4 for a report of a shooting.

Inside the store, the officers found 20-year-old Justice Kilel of Gordonsville, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was determined that the Kilel was shopping when two people walked into the store and assaulted him. During the altercation, two of the people involved fired shots.

One of the two suspects, a 17-year-old, was shot and taken to UVA Medical Center with a gunshot wound. The 17-year-old suspect has been charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm while committing a felony.

The other suspect, identified as 19-year-old Nasier McGhee, was found at an Albemarle County apartment complex. McGhee has been charged with one count of malicious wounding. The family is seeking help to repertriate the body for burial in Kenya. You can click here to help-https://www.gofundme.com/f/home-going-justice-kilel

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

