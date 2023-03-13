Kenyan Man Kevin Nganga Kariuki Passes Away at Aster Hospital Al Qusais, Dubai

It is with great sorrow to announce the death of our brother Kevin Nganga Kariuki who passed away at Aster hospital Al qusais, Dubai at 4pm. Kevin Nganga was in ICU where he was receiving treatment.

He was admitted on 18th February 2023 with severe headache and underwent through surgery and thereafter went into coma till his demise. Many People came to know about his issue in many of the WhatsApp groups in UAE .

To all his friends and well wishers, we can support the sister who will also go with his body back home through her Mpesa no 0700701877. Her name is Sophia Wambui Kariuki.

Also you can visit her at her residence which is near Hamriya shopping centre. Her phone number is 0505107547.

May his soul rest in eternal peace and may the Lord give the family His peace that surpasses all understanding.‎ Kindly Open this link to join the WhatsApp Group for updates and support: https://chat.whatsapp.com/KbA6plYncuTKO1sLENRQEB

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

