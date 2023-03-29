Sakaja Bans Demonstrations, Call Out Anyang Nyong’o for Asking Protesters to Move to Nairobi

Sakaja Bans Demonstrations, Call Out Anyang Nyong’o for Asking Protesters to Move to Nairobi

Governor Johnson Sakaja has banned Azimio anti-government demonstrations in Nairobi County.

In a statement on Wednesday, March 29, Sakaja stated that the protests would no longer be allowed within the City.

“It has been decided that further protests and demonstrations shall similarly no longer take place in any part of the city,” read the statement in part.

Sakaja also called out his Kisumu counterpart Anyang Nyong’o for asking Azimio supporters to move to Nairobi to hold demonstrations.

“The Governor of Kisumu’s idea that he can export his demonstrations to Nairobi and make our County the capital of demonstrations and associated mayhem is preposterous and totally unacceptable. Nairobi County has already hosted two of these demonstrations.

“We’ve borne the cost of the disruption so far: Nairobians have patiently put up with the disruption, and their taxes have paid for its aftermath. In the spirit of devolution, I would advice the Governor of Kisumu, Prof Anyang’ Nyong’o’, to keep his demonstrations to his County,” Sakaja stated.

He further stated that his administration is working to enable the City County to serve not just Nairobi but the people of Kenya in realizing their aspirations, which is why we’re obliged to protect lives and livelihoods.

Nyong’o earlier banned Azimio protests in Kisumu, noting that they will now participate in Nairobi demos.

“That all public demonstrations within Kisumu county have from today been suspended indefinitely so that we can join the demonstrations in Nairobi,” he said in a statement.

By Ezra Nyakundi

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Sakaja Bans Demonstrations, Call Out Anyang Nyong’o for Asking Protesters to Move to Nairobi