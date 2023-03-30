Tension as Maasai youths attempt to invade Uhuru’s Kedong ranch

Narok East Sub-County Police Commander Jared Marando said police on patrol came across a group of about 150 rowdy men armed with rungus and swords near the Ketraco junction on the Narok-Maai Mahiu road.

“It was established that there were two groups who were in dispute over money collected from lorries after the sale of sand,” said Mr Marando.

The youth were, however, teargassed and forced to disperse.

“There were no casualties reported on either side. The area is currently calm and police officers from both Naivasha and Narok East are on the ground,” said Mr Marando.

Kedong ranch has been an emotive issue locally, with the pastoral Maasai community claiming ownership of the ranch.

Early this year, on his maiden visit to Narok since he was elected, President William Ruto had promised to ensure that the community gets justice as far as Kedong is concerned.

Part of the ranch hosts the dry port established by former President Kenyatta in his second term in office.

Source-https://nation.africa/