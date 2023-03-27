Kenyatta Family’s Land Invaded, Trees cut and Sheep Stolen

Hundreds of unknown youth on Monday, March 27, invaded a piece of land owned by the Kenyatta family along Nairobi Eastern Bypass.

The individuals were reported to have accessed the land by breaching the fence from the Kamakis side through the bypass.

In addition, the youth were reported to have carried away sheep from the land and videos showed a number of them, armed with power saws, cutting down trees.

In videos seen by kenyans.co.ke, the unknown individuals ferried the sheep using motorcycles while others carried them on their shoulders as they hurriedly left the premises.

The goons also allegedly set the firm on fire but the motive behind the invasion is yet to be established.

According to the reports, the intruders accessed the land in the morning hours. The land is part of the Kenyatta’s family project to establish a Northlands City which was estimated to cost Ksh500 billion.

Once completed, the real estate project was expected to have a population of over 250,000 people.

The project allocated 3,750 acres of the Northerland City for housing, 695 acres for an industrial park, 390 acres for a business district, and 1,697 acres for open recreational space.

The low-density area of the project would include 601 villas and 1,320 townhouses, while the medium-density area would include 670 townhouses and 368 housing units in blocks of flats.

Part of the land would also be set aside for wildlife conservation and agricultural purposes.

The land had been occupied by Kenyatta’s dairy firm and the family’s livestock-rearing business.

In June 2019, members of the Kenyatta family were reported to have been selling parts of the lands at Ksh40 million per acre

Police were yet to issue a statement on the invasion of the property on a day Azimio protests were staged in parts of Nairobi and Kisumu.

By JOY KWAMA

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

