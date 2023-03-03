WIN Weekly Gift Card Vouchers With Certified Homes
WIN! WIN! WIN! #Jishikieploti na @Certified Homes Promotion is ON!!
You stand a chance to WIN weekly gift card vouchers to shop at
Wallmart
Target
Amazon
Starbucks
Chick Fill A.
To enter into the draw, you only need to deposit 300$ on any of our projects with us.
We have projects in
Malindi
Joska
Juja
Diani
Nanyuki
Rumuruti.
This includes our Diani Holiday Homes, Sukari height and Kwitu Gardens, Naserian Holiday Homes.
Call/ WhatsApp 0711 128 128
Email: [email protected]
Certified Homes is a real Estate firm that offers elegant, unique, quality and affordable homes to both home owners and investors. We have well-tailored system of gradual and assured delivery of our promises to our clients both locally and internationally. Our team of experts ensure that all measures and standards are in place right from commencement to completion.- https://certifiedhomes.co.ke/
