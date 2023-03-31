Winners Of Jishikie Ploti With Certified Homes Promotion

By Diaspora Messenger
THE WINNERS ARE: The #Jishikieploti na @Certified Homes Promotion is ON!!
We’re delighted to announce this month’s winners. And the winners are;

  1. Stephen Barine
  2. Paul Guchu
  3. Serah Wanjiru
  4. Mercy Wanjiku

Congratulations to all the winners, you could be our next weekly winner, here is how to enter into the draw:

Your number one most trusted award winning real estate developer Certified Homes Ltd is offering you an opportunity to WIN shopping vouchers every time you invest with us and when you pay your installments.

You stand a chance to WIN weekly gift card vouchers to shop at
Wallmart
Target
Amazon
Starbucks
Chick Fill A.

WIN! WIN! WIN!  #Jishikieploti na @Certified Homes Promotion is ON!!

To enter into the draw, you only need to deposit 300$ for any of our projects with us.
We have projects in
Malindi
Joska
Juja
Diani
Nanyuki
Rumuruti.

This includes our Diani Holiday Homes, Sukari height and Kwitu Gardens, Naserian Holiday Homes.

Call/ WhatsApp +254720460413/ 0711 128 128

Email: [email protected]
Website: www.certifiedhomes.co.ke

 

Certified Homes is a real Estate firm that offers elegant, unique, quality and affordable homes to both home owners and investors.  We have well-tailored system of gradual and assured delivery of our promises to our clients both locally and internationally. Our team of experts ensure that all measures and standards are in place right from commencement to completion.- https://certifiedhomes.co.ke/

