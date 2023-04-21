Death Announcement of Emily Murugu, Mother To Jane, Kathleen and Others

By Diaspora Messenger
0
Death Announcement of Emily Murugu, Mother To Jane, Kathleen and Others
Death Announcement of Emily Murugu, Mother To Jane, Kathleen and Others

Celebrating a life well lived. With heavy hearts we inform you of our beloved mother’s loss, Mrs. Emily Murugu whom the Lord saw fit to call home on April 15th, 2023 in Nairobi, Kenya after a short illness.

She was the Mother to Janeanne Sweetie, Kathleen Murugu, June Carol Murugu & Yvonne Murugu of the USA. Your prayers, support & well wishes are highly appreciated as we pay her final respect and give her a befitting send-off.
We are welcoming all our friends & family to help with financial assistance to clear the hospital bill and help facilitate our family here in the US to travel to Kenya for the funeral.
Related Posts
NEWS

Death Announcement Of Dennis Karimi Of California

OBITUARIES

Death Announcement Of Florence Wanja Kangethe of Haverhill…

OBITUARIES

Death Announcement Of George Kimani Ruiyi, father to Lucas…

NEWS

Death Announcemnet of Hoseah Yego, Brother to Samuel Yego of…

Burial date is set for the 28th of April. Let us give support. May God richly bless you
Contacts;
Hiram Kiragu 240-350-3548
Freddy Muroki +1 (202) 486-3081
Zelle: Jane Murugu 703-728-8374
Cashapp $Kasweetie

 

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Death Announcement Of George Kinuthia Njuguna Formerly of Richmond VA

Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally.

We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world.

Alleviate stress with AWA
At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind. With proper planning, you can alleviate the burden of the expense associated with your untimely departure at a time when your family and loved ones are grieving

 

Death Announcement of Emily Murugu, Mother To Jane, Kathleen and Others

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: