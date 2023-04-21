Celebrating a life well lived. With heavy hearts we inform you of our beloved mother’s loss, Mrs. Emily Murugu whom the Lord saw fit to call home on April 15th, 2023 in Nairobi, Kenya after a short illness.

She was the Mother to Janeanne Sweetie, Kathleen Murugu, June Carol Murugu & Yvonne Murugu of the USA. Your prayers, support & well wishes are highly appreciated as we pay her final respect and give her a befitting send-off.

We are welcoming all our friends & family to help with financial assistance to clear the hospital bill and help facilitate our family here in the US to travel to Kenya for the funeral.

Burial date is set for the 28th of April. Let us give support. May God richly bless you

Contacts;

Hiram Kiragu 240-350-3548

Freddy Muroki +1 (202) 486-3081

Zelle: Jane Murugu 703-728-8374

Cashapp $Kasweetie

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally.

We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world.

Alleviate stress with AWA

At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind. With proper planning, you can alleviate the burden of the expense associated with your untimely departure at a time when your family and loved ones are grieving

Death Announcement of Emily Murugu, Mother To Jane, Kathleen and Others