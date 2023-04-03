Intrigues Behind Raila Odinga Calling Off the Protests

After two weeks of protests against the government, Azimio Leader Raila Odinga on Sunday, April 2, finally called off the protests in what he termed as a move to give space to dialogue (with President William Ruto).

In his protest calling off speech, the former prime minister seemed to take a soft stance in castigating the government.

Similarly, President William Ruto had employed a conciliatory tone earlier when beseeching Raila to call off the protests.

Kenyans.co.ke spoke to a governance expert and advocate of the High Court, Dr Brian Mutie, on the intrigues behind Raila calling off the protests.

Statesman

Dr Mutie revealed that the conflict between the two leaders had reached a stalemate and it hit a point where neither of them could continue with the fight.

Raila and his Azimio team were urging the government to open Independent Electoral Boundaries and Commission (IEBC) servers and reinstate IEBC commissioners who had resigned.

They further demanded that the President lowers the cost of living.

On his part, Ruto refused to budge maintaining that he had won the elections fairly and that his government was doing its best to lower the cost of living.

“Both parties felt that they had reached a point where they cannot continue unless now, they have a meaningful discussion.

“We are now going to see a de-escalation stage where each party will try to reach a compromise through a give-and-take approach,” Mutie explained.

The lawyer remarked that Ruto emerged as a statesman in the whole speech as delivered by his opponent.

“Ruto blinked first because he was on the receiving end and the buck actually stops with him in terms of how the management of affairs happens in the country,” he opined.

Raila acknowledged Ruto’s statesmanship by remarking, “Hon William Ruto, who was my opponent in last year’s election, has issued what I regard as an important statement since the last elections.”

Mutie further added that Ruto was cornered as he had been put on the spot.

“The whole world was watching how he would address the issue, especially international investors,” he explained.

Closed door meetings

Mutie told Kenyans.co.ke that the two leaders were likely involved in a series of high-level meetings before the culmination of a truce speech.

“Before such an announcement is made, there are a lot of negotiations and emissaries sent by both teams. There are also deep-in-the-night meetings in a bid to reach compromise,” Mutie revealed the intrigues behind the truce.

Acknowledging the meetings, Raila in his speech stated, “We have met with and listened to a diverse group of Kenyans including religious leaders from all faiths about the crisis facing our country.”

On who brokered the deal, Mutie revealed, “The international community played a role. We had seen them earlier persuade the two parties to embrace dialogue to bring normalcy to the country.”

“The clergy and local business community have also been agitating for dialogue as well as the civil society,” he added.

No Clear Recognition of Ruto’s Presidency

Raila Odinga steered away in what was seen as a deliberate effort not to recognise Ruto as the duly elected president.

In his speech, Raila did not refer to Ruto as President but used salutations as Honourable and Mister.

Mutie revealed that the move was majorly because the talks were still in a benign stage remarking, “In the coming days, the leaders will have to address the issue of August 9, 2022, General Election and work on a compromise.”

Position of Gachagua and Uhuru in the Matrix.

Before Ruto called for a truce between the government and the opposition, his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua had eliminated the possibility of a dialogue.

“Monday, April 2, will be the last time the opposition holds demonstrations in the country, the government is going to assert its authority,” Gachagua warned on Saturday, April 1.

Mutie, explaining the difference between President and his Deputy, remarked, “It is not necessarily that Gachagua was isolated from the talks. He might have been briefed after he made the earlier remarks.”

On Uhuru’s position in the whole discourse, he explained “There might be a hand of Uhuru and other leaders. He may have prevailed on both sides whom he has a sort of access to both parties.”

Ruto should be ready for a compromise

Mutie revealed that it was highly unlikely that the truce would culminate in a handshake that would entail Raila given a piece of the government.

“Ruto though should be ready to compromise and give Raila a position of influence. This could be in the form of international assignments as his predecessor had done.”

Under Uhuru’s administration, Raila was the African Union High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa. Mutie explained that while Raila might not get another AU assignment, there was a possibility he would join Uhuru in the peacekeeping process across the continent.

By KIOKO NYAMASYO

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

