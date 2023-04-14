Kenya’s Newest Social Media Online Platform – WatuSocial

A new social media online platform has emerge from Kenya. WatuSocial.com is a social networking site designed for the Kenyan market based on a model that allows users to share and receive local content without pressure. WatuSocial is the new place to share stories and any content that is of interest to the Kenyans and the General public.

What is WatuSocial?

Watusocial is a social networking site that allows you to connect and share with family and friends online.

The service allows users to post comments, share photographs, and post links to news or other interesting content on the web. WatuSocial also supports live chat and watching short-form videos shared by others. Users can choose what they want their content to be about, which makes it easy for them to find things they’re interested in reading or watching.

Watusocial is also a platform that is designed to enable upcoming models and influencers to get exposure to the larger local public which will help them access gigs or grants them access to local marketers of local brands and services.

How do I sign up for WatuSocial?

Signing up for WatuSocial.com is easy. There is a simple sign-up process that takes just a few minutes to complete.

-Click “Sign Up” at the top of this page to join Watusocial.

-Enter your email address and password to sign up for a new account (you may need to confirm your account).

-Click the “Save” button on your dashboard, which will send you an email with a code that you can use to activate your account.

-Fill in your details.

-Create a profile picture for your account.

After completing the Sign-Up process, you can log into your account by clicking the “Sign In” button. You’ll see a list of options to check your profile and connect with other users using WatuSocial.

What am I allowed to post on WatuSocial?

WatuSocial is also an excellent tool for small businesses because they can share their products or services by creating an account for themselves or their company via the feed.

WatuSocial is perfect for businesses because it gives them more exposure than traditional forms of advertising like newspaper ads or radio spots. You can also find people in your area who are passionate about the same things as you.

Why Users are signing up to WatuSocial

Watu Social is attracting many users because they have a simple way of doing things. They believe in creating a space where Kenyans can meet online and share content about their day to day lives without too much restriction.

There are many reasons why you too should join and use WatuSocial. The first reason is that it’s free! No fees are involved with using the website or the app which is also very light, so you can use it without worrying about costs or payments.

Secondly, WatuSocial is looking at promoting local creativity online. One of the greatest advantages that Watusocial offers is you can get the best of both worlds. For example, you can create and post your videos on YouTube and only share a link on WatuSocial, that way you can get views on both the local and international platforms and it even gets better all views that a creator gets on WatuSocial are also reflected the original video on YouTube! This helps content creators get local notoriety and can get monetized them faster on YouTube.

Source-https://victormatara.com/

Kenya’s Newest Social Media Online Platform – WatuSocial