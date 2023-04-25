A video by 7 News above show confident Controversial “pastor” Paul Mackenzie Scares Police officers after arresting him. He shows no remorse or concerned about the number of dead bodies being exhumed everyday.

At the same time, Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) Prof. Kithure Kindiki has recommended that the controversial pastor Paul Mackenzie of the Good News International Church in Malindi be charged with terrorism and genocide following his controversial doctrinal teachings that led his followers to fast until death.

The CS spoke when he toured Shakahola forest on Tuesday to assess the situation on the ground as the operation to exhume the bodies of Mackenzie’s ‘brainwashed’ followers ran into the fifth day.

Mackenzie’s flock are said to have heeded to his teachings all in the hopes of ‘meeting God.’

According to Kindiki, Mackenzie’s actions amount to genocide and the pastor should be presented before the International Criminal Court (ICC) to answer for his atrocities.

“It is possible to charge him with genocide at the ICC. We are also pursuing his known associates,” said the CS.

Kindiki likewise called for a collaborative approach to help in saving the lives of those who may have been affected by Mackenzie’s extremist religious teaching.

“Effective today we have up scaled the rescue; we are increasing the personnel. A multi-agency search and rescue operation will involve all agencies and will be security led,” said the CS.

“We are going to tighten the laws governing religious organizations. Any preacher, who preaches any message that is against the Constitution of Kenya or engages in criminal activity must be stopped. There must be accountability.”

A total of 16 extra bodies had been exhumed by the time of publishing, pushing the death toll to 89 while three people were also rescued.

By Hassan Mugambi

Source-https://citizen.digital/

Kindiki Wants Pastor Mackenzie Charged With Genocide At ICC, Death Toll Hits 89