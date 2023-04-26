Former President Uhuru Kenyatta visited Jubilee headquarters after two factions clashed at the venue on Wednesday, April 26.

Kenyatta arrived at the venue hours after a standoff was witnessed between Jubilee Party acting secretary general Kanini Kega and secretary general Jeremiah Kioni’s supporters.

Kioni’s supporters were trying to make entry into the party headquarters but were denied by those supporting Kega.

In a video below by Citizen TV Kenya, the supporters were pelting stones at the party offices forcing anti-riot police officers to use teargas to disperse them.

This comes after the Political Parties Tribunal failed to revoke Jubilee National Executive Council (NEC) decision to install Kega as the secretary general saying that it was done in accordance with the party’s constitution.

The tribunal also said that Kioni failed to seek a resolution from the Party’s Internal Dispute Resolution Committee (IDRC) before bringing the matter to the tribunal.

“In the upshot, we decline the invitation to issue a declaration of invalidity of the notice issued by the interested party dated February 2, 2023, the agenda, resolutions and letter dated February 10, 2023,” the tribunal ruled.

The tribunal however stated that the Registrar of Political Parties was wrong to recognize Kega as the new secretary general before the matter was heard by the former ruling party’s IDRC.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

VIDEO: Uhuru Kenyatta asks gov’t to keep off Jubilee Party affairs