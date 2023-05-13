Charity Mwanza Named Top Business Analytics Graduate at UAH

Charity Mwanza’s story is a remarkable one, one of hard work, dedication, and an unrelenting desire to succeed. Her journey to achieving a master’s degree in business Analytics from the University of Alabama in Huntsville was not an easy one, but through perseverance and sheer determination, she accomplished what many can only dream of.

What sets Charity apart is not only her perfect 4.0 GPA but also her recognition and award as the top graduate in her faculty. During the award presentation, her professor could not help but shower her with praises, commending her on her exceptional performance in her research project acknowledging that even PhD students would find it challenging to accomplish what she did.

Charity’s success story would not have been possible without the support of The KENYA Airlift Program that helped her get to the United States and provided her with the necessary resources and guidance to pursue her studies.

She is grateful to program for the opportunity and support that made her educational journey possible. She also expresses her gratitude to the university for providing her with an excellent learning environment and the professors who guided and challenged her to reach her full potential.

This article is brought to your courtesy of The KENYA Airlift Program

The KENYA Airlift Program is an award-winning initiative that helps brilliant Kenyan Students achieve the dream of studying in the US regardless of their financial background.

The program was founded in late 2018 by US-based education & technology consultant Bob Mwiti in collaboration with a Member of County Assembly of Meru Hon. Dennis Kiogora popularly referred to as DMK.

The program’s mission is achieved through key partnership with MPOWER Financing as the official lending partner for unsecured student loans that cover both tuition and living expenses, partnership with universities in US where the program negotiates tuition fee waivers and scholarships, partnership with The Airlift Sacco to help finance students’ relocation expenses and partnership with Qatar Airways who offer discounted relocation air tickets to the students.

The program only accommodates ambitious and incredibly talented Kenyans who are willing to take a leap of faith in joining the tech industry by studying STEM or business-related master’s programs.

This award-winning program is trying to fix three major challenges Kenyan Students face in their quest to study in America, namely:

Acquiring funding for relocation, tuition and living expenses.

Finding well-paying jobs after graduation

Acquiring permanent residency in America after graduation

The program is divided into two options; regular and parallel, which are based on the student’s academic qualifications and financial capabilities.

Regular student’s academic requirement is a B plain mean grade in KCSE with a B plain in Mathematics or Physics and a second class division in undergraduate, whereas Parallel students’ academic requirements is a C+ mean grade in KCSE and a second class division in undergraduate.

The program has an active membership of about 2000 students, and as of January 2023, the program has seen over 200 students relocate since inception, to study at various top State Universities in the US, with many more currently in the relocation pipeline.

The program has official working relationship with top Universities in North America namely:

The University of Alabama in Huntsville

Grand valley State University

South Dakota State University

Indiana University of Pennsylvania

Missouri State University

If you are interested in joining this fantastic program, please apply today by visiting our website at www.kenyaairliftprogram.com

For any further inquiries, you can also visit our head office in Nairobi at Muthaiga Square, 3rd Floor suite 311 on Thika Road opposite Muthaiga Police Station or you can give us a call at 0721-263-977.

Charity Mwanza Named Top Business Analytics Graduate at UAH