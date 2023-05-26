Death Announcement Of Willy Bubba, Father to the Bubba’s Of Maryland 

With acceptance of God’s will, we announce the promotion to glory of Mr. Willy Bubba of Machakos, Kenya on Wednesday, May 24th 2023 after a long illness. He was husband to Phoebe Bubba, Father to Bubba Ba` Lanna (Baltimore, MD), Kivuvani Bubba (Athi River, Kenya), Faith Bubba (Glen Burnie, MD), Mwanzia Bubba (Nairobi, Kenya). He is survived by his grandchildren Maulanna Bubba, Kimaya Keller, Majee Bubba, Elek Keller.

In the US, Family and friends will meet for prayers at Bubba’s residence

*Dates:* Friday 26th, 2023 – More dates to come

After 5:00pm

*Address:* 1 Red Mare Ct. Apt C, Cockeysville MD 21030

Prayer meeting

*Sat, May 27th, 2023*

*4:00 – 7:00 pm*

*Address:*

619 Donaldson Ave, Severn, MD 21144

Thereafter, meet @

*7266 Mockingbird Cir, Glen Burnie, MD 21060*

*Financial support directed to:*

*CashApp:* 410-709-8337 *$brendakasuva*

*Zelle:* 443-630-1977

*MPESA:* Eric Liyala – 0722660691

*More info contact:*

*Brenda*443-794-0590 *Eric:* 443-226-1760 *Carol (Cess)* 443-248-6088 *Devoe:* 443-600-3944

