Nabii Yohana: Preacher With 42 Wives, 239 Kids Summoned By Police

By Diaspora Messenger
0
Nabii Yohana: Preacher With 42 Wives, 239 Kids Summoned By Police
Nabii Yohana: Preacher With 42 Wives, 239 Kids Summoned By Police

Preacher Ronald Nakalila Wanyama, also known as Nabii Yohana, has been summoned to appear before the Bungoma Police Commander on June 2.

The 83-year-old preacher runs the Church for All Nations church in Kanduyi, Bungoma, and has made headlines before, including claims that he would unveil his own bible as well as a new currency.

According to Franci Kooli, the Bungoma County Police Commander, the preacher will be questioned about how his church operates.

Kooli stated that the preacher, who has 42 wives and 289 children, is being investigated for alleged controversial teachings.

He is well-known for, among other things, a 93-book bible that he is said to have written and that he uses to preach at his ministry.

Related Posts
EDITORIAL / OTHER NEWS

Azimio Leaders Storm DCI, Police Clash With Maina…

FEATURED STORIES

Kenyan Diaspora Man Hit And killed By A Police Car In…

KENYA NEWS

Police Shoot Three People As Chaos Erupt in Kisumu

KENYA NEWS

Muigai wa Njoroge and his two wives prove polygamy works.

He is also said to have devised his own commandments, reducing the original twelve given by Moses in the Bible to ten.

In early May, police in Bungoma summoned Bungoma-based preacher Eliud Wekesa, popularly known as Yesu wa Tongaren.

The summons comes amid an investigation into whether churches in the region are registered and preach legal doctrines.

By Namisi Cheptai

Source: https://citizen.digital/

 

Nabii Yohana: Preacher With 42 Wives, 239 Kids Summoned By Police

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: