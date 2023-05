State House has announced the resignation of Correctional Services Principal Secretary Esther Ngero who was last week transferred from the State Department for Performance and Delivery Management.

State House Chief of Staff Felix Koskei in a statement on Tuesday, May 23 stated that Ngero tendered her resignation for personal reasons.

“His Excellency the President has received and accepted with regret the resignation of Ms. Esther Ngero, Principal Secretary for Correctional Services, who is leaving office for personal reasons,” read the statement in part.

According to Koskei, President Ruto conveyed gratitude to Ngero for her service and wished her the best in future endeavors.

“The Head of State and Government has conveyed his gratitude to Ms. Ngero for her service to the nation and wished her the very best in all her future endeavors,” Koskei added.

Ngero who is an accountant by training joined the Kenya Kwanza government in December 2022 after an almost two-decades career in the petroleum sector.

During her time as the Correctional Services PS, she was instrumental in establishing the institutional framework to support the implementation of Public Service, Performance Management, and Monitoring for Ministries, State Departments, and State Agencies (MDAs).

President Ruto on May 16 moved Ngero from her role of performance and management at the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary to the State Department of Correctional Services under the Ministry of Interior.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

