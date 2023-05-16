President William Ruto, on Tuesday, May 16, re-assigned seven Principal Secretaries as part of the re-organisation in the government.

Ruto appointed two new PSs in the Ministry of Health, having fired Public Health PS Dr. Josephine Mburu and re-assigned Peter Kiplagat Tum.

In a statement signed by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, Peter Kiplagat Tum was reassigned from the Ministry of Health to the Ministry of Sports.

Harry Kimtai joined the Ministry of Health as PS Medical Services, having served as Livestock PS at the Ministry of Agriculture.

Marry Muthoni Muriuki will serve as PS Public Health & Professional Standards at the Ministry of Health, transferred from the Interior, where she headed the Correctional Services.

Former Forestry PS Ephantus Kimani was transferred from the Ministry of Agriculture to the Ministry of Irrigation as Water PS.

Jonathan Mueke was transferred from Sports to the Ministry of Agriculture to serve as PS Livestock.

Ruto appointed Gitonga Mugambi as PS Forestry from Water, where he was PS Irrigation.

Esther Ngero moved to Interior as PS Correctional Services from the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary, where she was PS Performance Management.

To facilitate the transition of the vacancy within the ranks of the principal secretaries, the president appointed Faith Njeri as the Performance Management PS at the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary.

Ruto fired Health PS Josephine Mburu over the alleged impropriety within the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA), with the Ksh3.7 billion anti-mosquito nets scandal attracting global attention.

At the same time, he dissolved the entire KEMSA board and appointed Irungu Nyakera as the new board chairperson.

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Re-organisation in Government: Ruto Reshuffles PSs, Transfers Peter Kiplagat