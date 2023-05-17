Ruto Government Suspends 27 Officials Over Sugar Scandal

President William Ruto has suspended 27 government officials from the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), National Police Service (NPS), and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) among others over allegations of releasing twenty thousand bags of condemned sugar.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, May 17, by State House Chief of Staff Felix Koskei the sugar in question was imported to the country in 2018 and was marked by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) as unfit for human consumption.

“The sugar consignment, comprising of 20,000 bags (each 50kgs), had been imported into the country in the year 2018 and condemned by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) for want of expiry date specification.

“KEBS condemned the consignment as unfit for human consumption and directed that the consignment be reshipped and destroyed at the owner’s cost,” read the statement in part.

The Chief of Staff noted that it was later decided that the consignment be converted for industrial use under the watch of a multi-agency unit comprising NEMA and KEBS officials.

However, it was irregularly diverted and unprocedurally released to the market for consumption.

“It has since been established that the consignment was irregularly diverted and unprocedurally released. Further, the conditions relating to open and competitive enlisting of the distiller were breached and the applicable taxes were not paid,” the statement added.

President Ruto suspended the officials involved in the sugar scandal pending investigations.

The officials include;

Kenya Bureau of Standards

Lt. Col (Rtd) Bernard Njiraini

Dr. Geoffrey Muriira

Hilda Keror

Liston Lagat

Rono Birgen

Stephen Owuor

Peter Olima Joseph

Kenya Revenue Authority

Joseph Kaguru

Mwanja Masinde

Stephen Muiruri

Moses Okoth

Doris Mutembei

Chacha Hondo

Carol Nyagechi

Derick Kago

National Police Service

George Mithamo

Joel Kirui

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI)

Bernard Ngumbi

Raphael Mwaka

Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA)

Oscar Kai

Patrick Magut

Others

Joseph Maita Mweni (Port Health),

Isacko Bonai (NEMA)

Stephen Cheruiyot (Anti-Counterfeit Agency)

Daniel Ngugi (KEPHIS)

Willy Koskei (EACC)

Edwin Ruto (KPA)

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

