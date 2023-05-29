Uhuru Criticized Over Peace Message in Nigeria yet fueling conflict in Kenya

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has called out former President Uhuru Kenyatta over what he termed as hypocrisy in his message to Nigeria’s President-elect Bola Tinubu.

In a statement, Duale told off Uhuru saying it is hypocritical for him to preach peace in Nigeria yet he is fueling conflict in Kenya.

“Mr Kenyatta is calling on Nigerians to unite while in his own country, he is fueling, financing, and aiding demonstrations and revival of criminal outlawed gangs. Maajabu ya Musa,” Duale said in an attack on the former President.

Uhuru in his message to Nigeria’s president-elect urged him to embrace dialogue and unite the country now that the elections are over.

In his keynote address at the event themed Deepening Democracy For Development, Uhuru pointed out the importance of democracy in spurring development in any country, especially in the African Continent.

The Former President shared his experience as a head of state for two terms, where he acknowledged the successes, failures, and opportunities of embracing democracy.

He articulated the importance of getting to the root causes of conflict within the continent and our African countries for the continent’s development.

The former President further pointed out the three most fundamental issues weaponized to the detriment of our democratic growth as ethnicity, tribalism, and economic greed.

The former Head of State called on President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to unite all Nigerians irrespective of religion, tribe, political and other affiliations.

He further urged him to embrace the inclusivity of all parties for a better Country.

“I speak to you as a brother and an elder statesman in leadership. The contest is now over, and the hard work of building a prosperous and unified Nigeria begins,” he said.

Acknowledging the President-elect’s task once he assumes office, Uhuru urged Tinubu to transcend an election’s tactical politics and become Nigeria’s vision bearer.

” I feel the three most fundamental issues that are easily weaponized to the detriment of our democratic growth. The first is negative ethnicity or tribalism, followed by religion, and lastly, economic greed,” Kenyatta said.

“I encourage you to surround yourself with the voices of those who will counterbalance the hardliners that feel entitled to a piece of your office. You will lose nothing and gain everything from reaching out across political, ethnic, and religious lines to those who may feel aggrieved by your victory in one way or another. Allow them to exhale and to be a part of your vision for a greater Nigeria,” he encouraged the President-Elect.

