VIDEO: JKIA Is Among Top 10 Largest and Busiest Airports in East Africa 2023

VIDEO: JKIA Is Among Top 10 Largest and Busiest Airports in East Africa 2023

East Africa is home to some of the Largest, Busiest and most beautiful Airports in Africa. Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Uganda, Rwanda, DRC Congo and Burundi have massively upgraded their Airports to Compete Internationally.

The Top 10 Largest and Busiest Airports Include, the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, The Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, The Julius Nyerere International Airport, The Kigali International Airport, The Entebbe International Airport, The Moi International Airport, The Kilimanjaro International Airport, The Bujumbura International Airport, The N’Djili International Airport and The Abeid Amani Karume International Airport.

Due to rising Numbers of tourists and foreigners visiting the the East Africa coupled with Trade between East African Countries and the world, has necessitated the construction and expansion of these International Airports.

Thank You for watching this video to the end, be sure to like share and subscribe as I bring you more information on the African continent, People and Culture.

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (IATA: NBO, ICAO: HKJK), is an international airport serving Nairobi, the capital and largest city of Kenya.

The other three important international airports in Kenya include Kisumu International Airport, Moi International Airport and Eldoret International Airport.

JKIA is located in the Embakasi suburb 18 kilometres (11 mi) southeast of Nairobi’s central business district, the airport has scheduled flights to destinations in over 50 countries.

Originally named Embakasi Airport, the airport’s name was changed in 1978 after Jomo Kenyatta, Kenya’s first President and Prime Minister.

The airport served over 7 million passengers in 2016, making it the seventh busiest airport in passenger traffic on the continent-https://en.wikipedia.org/

Video by African Informant

VIDEO: JKIA Is Among Top 10 Largest and Busiest Airports in East Africa 2023

Like this: Like Loading...