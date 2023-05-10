VIDEO: Ruto and Rachel Praying at Jerusalem’s Wailing Wall

By Diaspora Messenger
0
VIDEO: Ruto and Rachel Praying at Jerusalem's Wailing Wall
VIDEO: Ruto and Rachel Praying at Jerusalem’s Wailing Wall

President William Ruto and his wife Mama Rachel Ruto have joined a list of foreign dignitaries who have visited and prayed at The Western Wall in Israel for Prayers.

The wall is domiciled in Jerusalem City in Israel.

The president and the first lady visited the Western Wall on Tuesday during his official Tour of Israel.

President Ruto was received by the director of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, Mordechai Eliav.

“Despite the difficulties in the world, I am very happy to visit the Holy Land of Israel. It is a great privilege. May we be united in peace as one people,” Ruto said after visiting the wall.

Related Posts
KENYA NEWS

President Ruto Appoints Francis Ogolla as Chief of Defence…

NEWS

Bipartisan Talks: Ruto and Raila Teams Hold Familiarization…

KENYA NEWS

96 Oil Companies Gang Up Against Ruto Deal With Saudi…

NEWS

Revealed: Ruto Sent Emissary to Raila to End Maandamo…

“We should never face the isolation and prejudice against our brothers and sisters of the Jewish nation.”

The Western Wall, also known as the “Wailing Wall” or the “Kotel”, is the most religious site in the world for the Jewish people.

Located in the Old City of Jerusalem, the Wailing Wall is the last remaining outer wall of the ancient Jewish temple and an incredibly important site of modern Israeli history.

ODM leader Raila Odinga has also prayed at the Western Wall.

He visited the wall in May 2017 ahead of the general elections.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Video Courtesy The Western Wall

VIDEO: Ruto and Rachel Praying at Jerusalem’s Wailing Wall

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: