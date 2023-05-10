President William Ruto and his wife Mama Rachel Ruto have joined a list of foreign dignitaries who have visited and prayed at The Western Wall in Israel for Prayers.

The wall is domiciled in Jerusalem City in Israel.

The president and the first lady visited the Western Wall on Tuesday during his official Tour of Israel.

President Ruto was received by the director of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, Mordechai Eliav.

“Despite the difficulties in the world, I am very happy to visit the Holy Land of Israel. It is a great privilege. May we be united in peace as one people,” Ruto said after visiting the wall.

“We should never face the isolation and prejudice against our brothers and sisters of the Jewish nation.”

The Western Wall, also known as the “Wailing Wall” or the “Kotel”, is the most religious site in the world for the Jewish people.

Located in the Old City of Jerusalem, the Wailing Wall is the last remaining outer wall of the ancient Jewish temple and an incredibly important site of modern Israeli history.

ODM leader Raila Odinga has also prayed at the Western Wall.

He visited the wall in May 2017 ahead of the general elections.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Video Courtesy The Western Wall

VIDEO: Ruto and Rachel Praying at Jerusalem’s Wailing Wall