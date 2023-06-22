Death Announcement of Charity Wanjiku Wallace, mother to Allan Njinju of UK

It is with profound sorrow and humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the death of Charity Wanjiku Wallace that occurred on 17 th June 2023.

Beloved daughter of the late Ishmael Macharia and late Loise Wanjiru. Wife to the late Wallace Mwangi Thiongo.

Mother to Muturi Mwangi, Thiongo Wanducu, Ngugi Mwangi, Christine Mugure, the Late Loise Wanjiru, Samuel Njenga, Allan Njinju. Mother in law to Faith Muturi, Wangui Thiongo, Wanjiru Ngugi, Milkah Njenga, Jenita Njinju.

Sister to the late George Muchiri, Peninah Njeri, Late Daniel Kariuki, Late David Kiarie, Peter Wachira and Tabitha Wangui.

Friends and relatives are meeting daily at her home Kamirithu Village Limuru from

3.00 pm.

The cortege leaves Uphome Funeral Home in Uplands on Friday 23 rd June at 09:00

am and the funeral service will be held at ACK St Stephen Church Kamirithu and

burial will be at her farm in Munyaka Njabini.

2 timothy 4:7

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, and I have kept the faith.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

