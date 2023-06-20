Death Announcement of Willie Kitala of Newark Delaware 

For more information you can contact ;

1. Samuel Mwangi 302-438-1945

2. Francis Karani 302-983-2470

3. Sam Maina 302-897-0688

4. Sammy Michieka 551-221-1177

Please let’s join and share this invite link with others in the larger community to support the family during this difficult time::

Thank you and May God Bless You

It’s with heavy hearts that we are announcing the untimely passing of our dear brother and friend Willie Kitala owner of Kei’s Auto Shop, husband to Esther Moraa, father to Hazel and Jonathan and nephew to Samuel Mwangi**Friends and family will be meeting daily from 7pm at Abundant Life Worship Ministry at 42 Albe Drive Suite C ,Newark DE 19702 for prayers , support and funeral arrangements. **Please let us join hands and render our bestowed presence as well as emotional and financial support to Willie’s family as we prepare to lay our brother to rest.All financial contributions can be channeled toJentar Mganga onCash app. $ Jentar MgangaFor Zelle use phone # 302-565-8959 or jenpettite@gmail.com

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

