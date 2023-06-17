Increased Travel Expenses: David Ndii Admits Gov’t is Extravagant

Economist David Ndii appears to be dissenting from the government as regards the manner in which it’s spending amid the counsel to embrace austerity measures.

A report by the Controller of Budget indicates that in nine months until March this year, high-ranking officials in the government had spent upward of Sh 14 billion in domestic and foreign travel.

The National Assembly and presidency have been pointed as the facets of the government that have spent a huge chunk of the monies.

Reacting to the report, Ndii admitted the government is essentially extravagant.

The economist who chairs the Presidential Council of Economic Advisers suggested the government may not shun the globetrotting spree anytime soon.

While the state has argued that the travels are of great importance to the country, Ndii appeared to be of a different opinion.

“Government is wasteful. And this administration has an itchy feet problem,” he said.

For a time now, foreign trips by government officials have been constituting the areas the exchequer splashes monies on.

The expenses are on bloated delegations, expensive flights, accommodation, and allowances.

The travels have been competing with other vital areas such as health and education for allocations.c

Concerned quarters have counselled the national ex to cut on its expenditure in the face of how dismally the economy has been doing.

The government has now embarked on devising ways to finance its KSh 3.6 trillion budget for the 2023/24 fiscal year.

By Pala Malala

