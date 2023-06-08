Moses Kuria Regrets Sponsoring Eric Omondi’s Trip To US

Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has faulted Comedian Eric Omondi over his criticism of the Kenya Kwanza government.

Speaking on Wednesday, June 7 night during Citizen TV’s Big Conversation debate, Kuria revealed that he regrets sponsoring the funnyman’s trip to the US seven years ago.

The Trade CS noted that he should have used the money to have fun instead of supporting Omondi.

“Ni lazima tuwe watu ambao tunajilinganisha na dunia nzima. Nimeskia Eric akisema ni kijana. Miaka saba iliyopita nilichukua pesa yangu nikampeleka America ndio aone vile dunia iko.

“Saa hii vile anaongea, afadhali ningetumia hio pesa kwa sherehe, kwa sabbau sioni kama kuna kitu alisoma,” said Kuria.

Omondi who was in the debate slammed the President William Ruto-led administration over giving false promises to Kenyans.

He argued that the conversation in the country should be about the high cost of living and not the housing fund.

“We must call out the government and the President specifically for lying to Kenyans because this has been a culture of government after government where you come and give promises,” said Omondi.

He added, “They promised us a better easier, and cheap life and today the narrative has changed we are talking about housing.”

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Pastor Dorcas Kicks Off Rehabilitation Program For Addicts

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi on Thursday, June 8 kicked off her rehabilitation program for the first cohort of addicts.

Speaking during the event, Pastor Dorcas committed to rehabilitate at least 2000 addicts under the inpatient and 4000 under the outpatient program by the end of the year.

“We are going to use every available facility to dignify our youth. We cannot lose a generation,” she stated.

Addressing the youth who turned up for the rehabilitation program, Dorcas said, “I firmly believe in your potential to overcome this obstacle. There is hope and a huge potential in you, it’s only the satanic forces that have been pulling you back.”

Under the first phase, at least 56 addicts were admitted to Holy Innocence BPSS center, Timau.

The 56 were identified during an exercise that has been going on in the constituency and will be sponsored by Pastor Dorcas under her boychild program.

Mathira Member of Parliament Eric Wamumbi pledged to support the initiative noting that it would restore hope to the youth of Mount Kenya.

Pastor Dorcas has been championing the boychild agenda across the country with recent visits to Bungoma and Nandi Counties. She has maintained that the Nation must have the boychild conversation.

“The satanic agenda is to destroy the boy child. He is the seed carrier, who propagates generations. If the seed carrier is eliminated, even the girl child will not have a chance of becoming a mother. So, when I address the issues affecting the boy child, they also touch on the girl child,” Dorcas said while in Bungoma County.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Moses Kuria Regrets Sponsoring Eric Omondi’s Trip To US