ODM MP Tells Raila to Stop Fighting Ruto’s Finance Bill

Dagoretti North MP Beatrice Elachi now wants her ODM Party leader Raila Odinga to stop fighting the Finance Bill 2023.

Elachi on Monday said the ODM leader has done the best for Kenyans in defending them against punitive policies adding that it is time that he stops doing so.

According to Elachi, the ODM leader should let the bill be so that they can take the blame for anything that will befall the country as a result of it.

“I want to tell Baba, you have stood with Kenyans for a very long time but on this bill, achana nao kabisa. This is a Bill of Kenya Kwanza, this is their government,” Elachi said in a TV interview.

She says Raila stands to lose in the event that the Bill turns out to be a game changer adding that leaving it for Kenya Kwanza to ‘roast’ themselves could be a good decision for him.

“If this bill goes through and things move on, Kenyans will laud the president for having a firm stand on what he wanted for the country,” she said.

“This is because you can do good but if that good does not work out and another good works out they will not remember the good you did.”

The Finance Bill 2023 has attracted opposition from a section of leaders a majority of whom are in the Azimio camp.

Raila has also pronounced himself clear on the matter saying the tax measures proposed in the bill are punitive.

President William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua have however maintained that the Bill will sail through whether the opposition likes it or not saying they have no numbers to stop it.

