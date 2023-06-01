Patriotism: Kenyans in Seattle Celebrate Madaraka Day in Style

In a vibrant display of patriotism and unity, Kenyans living in Seattle, United States, came together to celebrate Madaraka Day, a significant holiday commemorating Kenya’s attainment of self-governance. Video above Courtesy of Mkenya Marekani TV

Kenayans in Seattle mark Madaraka Day The Kenyan community in Seattle organized a joyous festival to mark the occasion, showcasing their cultural heritage and fostering a sense of camaraderie among attendees.

The event, covered by Mkenya Marekani’s Youtube Channel, was a lively affair filled with music, dance, and traditional performances that enthralled both Kenyans and visitors alike.

Colourful Kenyan flags adorned the venue, creating a festive atmosphere, and according to the founder of the Madaraka Festival, Simon Okello, this was the ninth festival. ” We are here ta the Benaroya Hall for the ninth annual Madaraka Festival. We have been touring the US, this is our third stop. We went to Atlanta and Dallas, and now we are in Seattle,” he said.

“This Sunday, we will be in Los Angeles. It is really historic as our people have shown up in large numbers,” he added. Kenyan organizations and community leaders played a pivotal role in coordinating the festivities, ensuring a memorable experience for everyone involved.

Platform for connecting

Attendees had the opportunity to indulge in authentic Kenyan cuisine and enjoyed performances by the award-winning Kenyan boy band Sauti Sol before they separated.

The celebration provided a platform for Kenyans living in Seattle to connect with their cultural roots and celebrate the progress and achievements of their home country.

It served as a reminder of the enduring spirit and resilience of the Kenyan community abroad while also fostering a sense of belonging and unity. Madaraka Day festivities in Seattle brought joy and merriment and served as a testament to the strong bonds Kenyans abroad maintain with their homeland. The event highlighted the vibrant cultural tapestry of Kenya and showcased the community’s commitment to preserving their heritage while embracing their new home in the United States.

William Ruto receives rousing welcome

Back at home, President William Ruto arrived at Moi Stadium in Embu to preside over the 60th Madaraka Day celebrations. Ruto, who arrived a few minutes past 11.00 am, received a rousing welcome from Kenyans who had filled the stadium to witness the historic event.

Those in the stadium welcomed Ruto with wild cheers and a standing ovation as he made his entry aboard the ceremonial vehicle. Earlier, TUKO.co.ke reported Kenyans started streaming to the newly refurbished Moi stadium in droves for the first Madaraka Day outside Nairobi since the Kenya Kwanza administration took office.

By Linda Shiundu

Source: https://www.tuko.co.ke

Patriotism: Kenyans in Seattle Celebrate Madaraka Day in Style