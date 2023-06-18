It’s with deep sorrow that we announce the double tragedy and the promotion to Glory of Mrs. Grace Njeri Gikonyo and Moses Wakaba Gikonyo. Mother and brother to Alfred Kamau Gikonyo ( San Jose, California), Dorcas Gikonyo ( St. Louis), Rahab Gikonyo (St. Louis) and mother in law and brother in law to Grace Kamau ( San Jose, California).

They fought the good fight, They have finished the course. 2nd Timothy 4:7

For more information you can call Alfred Kamau Gikonyo

Kamau Gikonyo…. 408-324-6809

Rahab Gikonyo..314-269-3778

Dorcas Gikonyo… 314-755-8627

The family is Also planning to travel to Kenya for burial.

Your prayers and support are greatly appreciated. For any contribution, please use the following

#cashapp- $GraceNelly or..408-963-7722

#Zelle-$AlfredGikonyo

Or.. 408-324-6809

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally.

We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world.

Alleviate stress with AWA

At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind. With proper planning, you can alleviate the burden of the expense associated with your untimely departure at a time when your family and loved ones are grieving.

Sudden Double Tragedy Death Of A Mother And Brother In 3 Days