10 Famous And Successful Public Figures Of Kenyan Decent in US

Kenya is one of the popular country among African Nations. As a country, Kenya has birthed many public figures from Hollywood, to sports and even politics. Among this great list, I’ll be highlighting some renowned personalities among them.

1. Sut Jhally

According to Sut Jhally is a professor of communication at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, whose work focuses on cultural studies, advertising, media, and consumption. He is the producer of over 40 documentaries on media literacy topics and the founder and executive director of the Media Education Foundation. He was Born in Kenya but studied in England.

2. Edi Mūe Gathegi.

He is an American actor of Kenyan decent. He played Laurent in the twilight movie, among other roles that he played in other films. Not only that, but he grew up in California Albany, and he also did his undergraduate degree in California.

3. Ajuma Nasanyana.

Ajuma Nasanyana is a Kenya model who modelled for Victoria’s secret. She came into the spotlight after she was crowned Miss Nairobi in 2003. She grew up in Lodwar which is located at Turkana in Kenya. Furthermore, she is a public figure of also of Kenyan decent.

4. Bill Kipsang Rotich.

He is a voice-over artist. The become popular by his voicing of the character Nien Nunb in star the wars’ movie. He did both his primary and secondary education in Nairobi, Kenya. After which, he moves to California for his tertiary education.

5. Mary Oyaya.

Mary Oyaya is a well-renowned personality and philanthropist of Kenya decent. She has done numerous philanthropic duties helping refugees, and NGO’s in Australia. She also featured in the second episode of Star Wars, playing Luminara Unduli.

6. Lupita Nyong’o.

She is definitely a household name in the movie industry. Her debut in Hollywood was the movie called the East River. She is the daughter of a Kenyan politician, Peter Anyang Nyong’o. She did film and theater studies in Hampshire college in the United States. Although she was born in Mexico, she was also raised in Kenya.

7. Benjamin Onyango.

Benjamin Onyango is an American actor of Kenya decent. He has played various roles in Hollywood, especially in Swahili related roles, as he is very fluent in Swahili. He also played in God’s not dead, Beautifully broken, etc… Not only that, but he was also born in Nairobi, Kenya.

8. Charles Gitonga Maina.

He is also a public figure of Kenya decent. He is an ex basketball player and actor. Furthermore, he was made famous because he is 6’10 tall, and he played in the movie “The air up there” in the year 1994.

9. Belinda Owino.

She is a very talented singer and also a renown Actress of Kenya decent. She played housemaid in the movie Candy land plantation.

10. Barack Obama.

This list will be incomplete without mentioning the first African American president in the history of the United States, who is also the 44th president of the US. His father was an economist in Kenya.

